Greg Dulli – “It Falls Apart”

Somehow after decades of releases as the driving force behind bands including Afghan Whigs and Twilight Singers, Greg Dulli has never put out a solo album. That will change this year with Random Desire, an album Dulli wrote in isolation after the death of Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser. Today Dulli is following up the new album’s lead single, “Pantomima,” with another new track.

“It Falls Apart” errs on the eerie side of Dulli’s signature sound, veering from the punchy deconstructed pop of “Pantomima” toward pensive minor chords, weeping keyboard drones, and percussive tension that builds but never breaks. It’s kind of like the Greg Dulli version of Radiohead’s “Reckoner,” which means it rules. Listen below.

Random Desire is out 2/21 via Royal Cream/BMG. Pre-order it here.