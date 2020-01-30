Tyler, The Creator Wins Kodak Maverick Award

Tyler, The Creator was honored with the first-ever Maverick Award at the fourth annual Kodak Film Awards at a ceremony in Los Angeles yesterday which took place at the American Society Of Cinematographers Clubhouse.

Tyler was recognized alongside Quentin Tarantino, who received the Kodak Lifetime Achievement Award — all of his movies have been shot on film — and Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, who each received Auteur Awards for their work on Marriage Story and Little Women respectively this year. Melina Matsoukas — who previously helmed music videos for Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more — got the First Feature Award for Queen & Slim.

Tyler, The Creator has self-directed many of his music videos, including ones for his most recently released album IGOR, which just won Best Rap Album at the Grammys last weekend.