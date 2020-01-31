Drake & Future – “Desires”

A few weeks ago, Drake and Future resumed their longtime partnership — highlighted by the 2015 collaborative album What A Time To Be Alive — with a new collaborative single called “Life Is Good.” The song debuted at #2, becoming Future’s biggest chart hit ever and giving Drake the record for most Hot 100 entries. Despite being credited to Future with Drake as a featured artist, “Life Is Good” fueled rumors of a new collaborative release from the superstar duo. Now another Drake and Future track is out, so those rumors are not likely to go away.

Whereas “Life Is Good” was essentially a Drake song and a Future song stitched together with an awkward faux-“Sicko Mode” beat switch, the new “Desires” is basically a Drake song that Future lurks through for a few seconds. Produced by d.hill, it’s one of those soft and airy songs in which Drake sweetly sings bitter words at a woman he’s contentiously involved with. One memorable extremely Drake sequence: “How the fuck you keep so many secrets? How you goin’ vegan but still beefin’ with me again?”

“Desires” so far has only appeared on the OVO SoundCloud under the name “DESIRES LEAK 2020 SUPER FUTURE DRAKE.” A couple takeaways regarding their intentions: 1. By design, it won’t be joining “Life Is Good” in the upper reaches of the Hot 100 just yet. 2. Drake and Future at the very least have no interest in shooting down those collaborative project rumors. Hear “Desires” below.