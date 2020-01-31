M.I.A. Has A Patreon Now

Right now, M.I.A. is making a new album, her first since 2016’s AIM. And while she’s doing that, she’s also joined the crowdfunding site Patreon to create some kind of a direct dialogue between herself and her fans. That Patreon has gone up online today. There are $5 and $10 tiers, and subscribers get access to things like short films, video diaries, livestreams, monthly Q&A sessions, and “random surprise content! It might be a song, a recipe, a manifesto, maybe I could help you with your homework, you guys could be my manager for a day, tell me what to do with my career, therapy sessions, dating advice, we’ll see what happens.”

Talking to Rolling Stone, M.I.A. says, “I’ve tried all the other platforms and it’s like: this one is too mean and hateful, this one is too fake and self-obsessed, and this one just sells all your data to Cambridge Analytica… I want to get back to using the internet in a positive way; I don’t want to be an influencer. I want to be a truth dispenser.”

In her introductory video, M.I.A, promises, “I will be talking about anything and everything. There is no topic that will be off-limits.” There’s also footage of her in the studio with Skrillex, getting ready to get her MBE from Prince William, and attending a Free Julian Assange rally. Check it out below.

You can subscribe to M.I.A.’s Patreon here.