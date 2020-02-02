Watch Vampire Weekend Perform At Bernie Sanders Rally In Iowa

With the all-important Iowa caucuses just days away, the race for the Democratic primary nomination is officially in high gear — and that means big rallies in Iowa. Yesterday, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon performed solo acoustic at a Bernie Caucus Concert in Clive, Iowa. And yesterday, Iowa, and Bernie Sanders, got some love from Vampire Weekend.

Like Vernon, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig has long been an outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders. Koenig stumped for Sanders in the 2016 election, speaking on CNN and playing Bernie rallies. Almost exactly four years ago, Vampire Weekend played a Sanders rally in Iowa City. And last night, they did it again.

This time, Vampire Weekend played a full-band show at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The show was free and open to the public, with a VIP section reserved for Sanders volunteers who have knocked on over 150 doors in Iowa.

After playing Sanders off the stage, the band launched into a setlist made up of some of their biggest songs. They then did a lightning round of crowd requests where they played little bits of some other songs, including “California English Pt. 2,” “I Promise You,” the song Ezra Koenig wrote for Peter Rabbit, and their cover of “The Boys Are Back In Town.”

Watch some videos and check out the setlist from the night below.

Vampire Weekend plays Sanders on pic.twitter.com/uz3l0cNovH — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) February 2, 2020

SETLIST:

“Harmony Hall”

“Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa”

“Holiday”

“Unbelievers”

“This Life”

“Sunflower”

“M79″

“Married In A Gold Rush”

“Walcott” (short)

“California English Pt. 2″ (short)

“I Promise You” (short)

“Diane Young” (short)

“2021” (short)

“The Boys Are Back In Town” (Thin Lizzy Cover)

“A Punk”

Earlier in the day yesterday, Vampire Weekend played a couple of songs at a coffee shop in Iowa City: