Watch Bon Iver Cover Bob Dylan At Bernie Sanders’ Caucus Concert In Iowa

Musicians love Bernie Sanders. Cardi B filmed a campaign video with Bernie last year. Jack White played a Bernie rally a few months ago. The Strokes will play a Get Out The Vote rally in support of Bernie next month. Tomorrow, Vampire Weekend are playing an acoustic show for Bernie in Iowa. And today, it’s Bon Iver’s turn to show their support.

Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon has long been feeling the Bern. Vernon introduced Bernie at a rally in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential campaign. And now, ahead of the critical Iowa caucuses on Monday, Vernon performed solo acoustic at a Bernie Caucus Concert in Clive, Iowa. The setlist featured highlights from the first four Bon Iver releases along with Bob Dylan and Leon Russell covers.

“I believe, unequivocally, that all people deserve support, love, and the freedom to choose how to live their own lives,” Vernon said in a press release. “There are promises in our constitutional language that are being superseded by money and greed in this country; I believe that Senator Sanders is the only one that has the pedigree, the experience, the courage, and the undying spirit to begin to put these obstacles of freedom to rest.”

Watch the full performance and check out the setlist below.

Sen. @BernieSanders tells a crowd in Iowa that the Impeachment trial has made it impossible to be here for tonight’s rally featuring the band Bon Iver- but he still set the stakes for Monday.

“If we have low voter turnout we will lose- If we have high voter turnout we will win.” pic.twitter.com/olBlUA3KmD — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 1, 2020

Never have I ever been truly honored to be asked take a selfie before. Rashida and co. Killed tonight; so inspiring and so real… doing the real work for the people! https://t.co/KMQCs9ofMu — blobtower (@blobtower) February 1, 2020

SETLIST

“With God On Our Side” (Bob Dylan Cover)

”Towers”

”Heavenly Father”

”Flume”

“A Song For You” (Leon Russell Cover)

”Blood Bank”

”For Emma”

“The Times They Are A-Changin'” (Bob Dylan Cover)