Cardi B wore an anarchy symbol in her “Bodak Yellow” video, but in her actual political life, she’s been a strong democratic socialist. Last year, Cardi and longtime Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted appreciatively to one another. Earlier this month, Cardi tweeted about Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign saying that we “let him down” in selecting Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. And now, with Sanders again running for president in 2020, Cardi and Sanders have filmed a campaign video together.

CNN reports that Sanders met with Cardi yesterday at TEN Nail Bar, a Detroit nail salon owned by two local black women. (No word yet on whether Sanders got his nails done.) Cardi, who has apparently spoken on the phone with Sanders a few times, asked him about issues affecting young people. And on Instagram, Cardi thanked Sanders for the meeting and wrote a few things about it:

Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country. A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!

Also, Sanders recently did an interview on the politics podcast Pod Save America. When host Jon Favreau asked Sanders whether he’d book Cardi to perform at his inauguration, Sanders said, “We’re putting together a committee to take a look at that.”

Salute Comrade Cardi.