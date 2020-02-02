Super Bowl Halftime Show: Watch Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Perform With Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, which took place at the Hard Rock Stadium just outside of Miami. They were joined by fellow Latin music superstars Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Shakira, who celebrates her 43rd birthday today, opened the show with a medley of some of her hits, including “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” which she sang while crowd surfing. Bad Bunny came out to do his “I Like It” verse and stuck around for “Chantaje.” Lopez followed, opening with “Jenny From The Block” and launching into a medley that included “Ain’t It Funny” and “Waiting For Tonight” (and Hustlers-honed pole dancing), with J Balvin coming out to do “Mi Gente.”

JLo and Shakira then got together to close out the show with a mash-up of the former’s “Let’s Get Loud” — featuring Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, who emerged from an illuminated cage and sang a bit of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The U.S.A.” — and the latter’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).” Lopez wore a cape with the American flag and the Puerto Rican flag on each side.

Watch the halftime show below.

Demi Lovato opened the Super Bowl by singing “The Star Spangled Banner,” only a week after her emotional performance at the Grammys. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy, who were in attendance, sat down during the national anthem, per TMZ. Jay-Z also recently spoke to the New York Times about Roc Nation’s controversial new partnership with the NFL.

Watch video of Lovato performing below.