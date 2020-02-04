Mush – “Existential Dread”

The Leeds post-punk band Mush are about to release their debut LP 3D Routine next week. We’ve already heard two songs from it, “Revising My Fee” and “Eat The Etiquette.” And today, they’re back with one more called “Existential Dread.”

Here’s what frontman Dan Hyndman had to say about the new track:

I wrote the song to keep myself amused while on a severe hangover, tried to frame the bleak thoughts in an amusing way. We always affectionately referred to it as the Beatles/Nirvana song. First riff sounds like Beatles and then the second riff sounds bit like Nirvana. We are unofficially Yorkshire’s most anxious band so seems apt to have a song about existential dread.

The fact that Hyndman references both the Beatles and Nirvana is pretty fitting. Though it still has the same kind of wiry energy as its predecessors, the overall shape of “Existential Dread” feels a bit different. Rather than galloping forward on a nerve-wracking post-punk rhythm, there’s a bit more distorted swagger to this one. It does still sound plenty anxious, though, and Hyndman’s distinct nasally vocals tie it together with the other singles we’ve heard from 3D Routine so far. Check it out below.

3D Routine is out 2/14 via Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.