James Elkington – “Nowhere Time”

First, Chicago-based English guitarist extraordinaire James Elkington built up a sterling reputation for himself as a sideman for the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Joan Shelley, Richard Thompson, Steve Gunn, Nap Eyes, Michael Chapman, and Tortoise. Then, with 2017 debut Wintres Woma, he proved he’s a skilled singer-songwriter in addition to his instrumental mastery. This spring, he’ll show off those talents again on his second LP, Ever-Roving Eye.

Elkington’s band for the new album is highlighted by a pair of indie household names: The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman sings backing vocals, and Spencer Tweedy plays the drums. Also on board are Nick Macri (bass), Macie Stewart (violin), and Lia Kohl (cello). They’re rolling out a video today for opening track “Nowhere Time,” which reminds me of another name from this constellation of cool Chicago music types: Jim O’Rourke. As for the subject matter, Elkington shared this quote: “A more cosmic acquaintance of mine once told me that when your life is going in the direction you want it to, it’s the universe’s way of telling you that you are in the place you’re meant to be. Does that sound likely? Not at all, but the song asks the question anyway…”

Watch director Tim Harris’ visuals below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nowhere Time”

02 “Sleeping Me Awake”

03 “Leopards Lay Down”

04 “Moon Tempering”

05 “Rendlesham Way”

06 “Late Jim’s Lament”

07 “Carousel”

08 “Go Easy On October”

09 “Ever-Roving Eye”

10 “Much Master”

Ever-Roving Eye is out 4/3 on Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.