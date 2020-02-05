Gladie – “When You Leave The Sun”

Cayetana’s Augusta Koch is almost ready to release her new band Gladie’s debut album, Safe Sins. The other person in the photo is key collaborator Matt Schimelfenig of Three Man Cannon; the lineup is rounded out by bassist Ian Farmer (Modern Baseball) and drummer Pat Conaboy (The Spirit Of The Beehive). Safe Sins drops at the end of February, and today we hear its second advance single following “A Pace Far Different.”

The new one, “When You Leave The Sun,” is a quick jolt of guitar-pop energy backed by a mix of electronic and live drums. In a press release, Koch says, “I wanted ‘When You Leave The Sun’ to express the moments of optimism you can experience even in the midst of a difficult situation.” It does! “I still feel it when you leave,” she sings. “I still feel it, and it makes me believe.”

Listen below.

Safe Sins is out 2/28 on Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.