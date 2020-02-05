Vundabar – “Petty Crime”

Vundabar are releasing a new album, Either Light, next month, the follow-up to 2018’s Smell Smoke. They shared its lead single, “Burned Off,” last month and today they’re sharing another new song, “Petty Crimes.” It’s jittery and tender, filled with anxious and vibrant worries over death. “Caroline, I told you a lie/ This is no light but I’m afraid to die,” Brandon Hagen sings. “Caroline you know I’m no quaker/ But death isn’t a visitor when the hearse driver’s your neighbor.”

The song comes with a music video that the band says was inspired by The Sopranos. “Tony Soprano was an inspiration while we wrote this album. He’s this simultaneously despicable yet endearing character who’s searching for meaning, desperately wants to change but is plainly doomed, so to channel a little Ton’ felt right,” the band wrote in a statement. “We wanted to create a sense of transition and anticipation, so we chose to use cars, motels, treadmills, pools and parking lots. They’re all liminal-in-betweens or places where movement doesn’t necessarily bring you anywhere.”

Watch and listen below.

Either Light is out 3/13 via Gawk Records. Pre-order it here.