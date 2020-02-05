King Krule – “Alone, Omen 3″

King Krule is releasing a new album, Man Alive!, in a couple weeks, Archy Marshall’s proper follow-up to 2017’s The Ooz. He announced it last month with “(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On” and today he’s back to share another song from it, “Alone, Omen 3.”

The song comes with a stylish music video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil which finds Marshall surrounded by his many collaborators. “I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high. I appreciated the depression… but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now” is how Marshall framed it all in a statement.

Watch and listen below.

Man Alive! is out 2/21 on True Panther/Matador.