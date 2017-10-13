Stream King Krule The Ooz

Back in 2013, we were first introduced to Archy Marshall’s idiosyncratic project King Krule, a bizarre and druggy mix of hip-hop, punk, jazz, and trip-hop-leaning electronics. That debut, 6 Feet Beneath The Moon, immediately showed Marshall to have a very unique musical sensibility, and it won him both wide acclaim and a fervent fan base. He’s been around since, but it’s been over four years since a proper King Krule follow-up — until today, with the release of The Ooz. We’ve already heard “Czech One,” “Dum Surfer,” and “Half Man Half Shark,” and now you can hear the rest of The Ooz below.

The Ooz is out now via True Panther Sounds (US) / XL Recordings (UK). Purchase it here.