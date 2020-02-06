Wasted Shirt – “All Is Lost”

Last month, rock workhorse Ty Segall and Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale unveiled their new project together, Wasted Shirt, with the lead single “Double The Dream” and a statement about the team-up from punk god Henry Rollins. Their debut album, Fungus II, comes out at the end of the month, and today they’re sharing another song from it, “All Is Lost,” a bleary and chaotic three-minute bash of screams and yelps.

The new track comes with a music video directed by Adam Davies, Leili Tavallaei, and Nick McKernan. “Like it’s a melty, hot mosh pit, we wanted to crawl inside the wave of energy Ty and Brian create,​” Davies said in a statement. “W​e boiled and mixed clay, sliced it up and photographed the slices in sequence to match the dudes’ energy. Then while the breakdown pummels you, we blast you in the face with MRIs of humans, animals and fruit to make you go inside out to the beat.”

Watch and listen below.

Fungus II is out 2/28 via Famous Class Records. Pre-order it here.