Wasted Shirt (Ty Segall & Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale) – “Double The Dream”

Ty Segall and Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale, two kings of noisy rock music, have started a band. Fungus II, their first album together under the name Wasted Shirt, is arriving next month; Segall plays guitar, bass, and harmonizer, Chippendale is on drums, and they both share vocal duties. As former Black Flag frontman and current spokesman for Los Angeles Tourism Henry Rollins writes in a press release:

Ty’s 2019 album, First Taste, and the new Lighting Bolt album, Sonic Citadel, are easily some of the best material either entity has ever released so if these two happened to find themselves in the same recording studio, a fan just might entertain elevated expectation levels. In fact, some might actually show signs of enthusiasm, even excitement at the fact that from July 5-13, 2018, in the air-conditioning free environs of Ty’s home studio, the duo, eventually calling themselves Wasted Shirt, wrecked the joint as thoroughly as you hoped they would. The album is exploding euphoria from start to finish. The more you play it, the better it kabongs you upside your head. Hectic doesn’t even begin to describe it. Brian and Ty, two mere particles in the grand scheme, collide at high speed, the technicians dive for cover, the reaction is recorded. Mutation is achieved. This is Freedom Rock. Turn up the volume. Hasten your emancipation. Sonic joy awaits.

Today, they’re sharing the project’s lead single “Double The Dream,” a dirty, noisy freakout set to an animated stop motion video from director Somer Stampley. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All Is Lost”

02 “Zeppelin 5″

03 “Fist Is My Ward”

04 “Harsho”

05 “Double The Dream”

06 “The Purple One”

07 “Fungus 2″

08 “Eagle Slaughters Graduation”

09 “Four Strangers Enter The Cement At Dusk”

CREDIT: Scott Alario & Denee Segall

Fungus II is out 2/28 via Famous Class Records. Pre-order it here.