Christian Lee Hutson – “Lose This Number” (Prod. Phoebe Bridgers)

Christian Lee Hutson co-wrote songs for Phoebe Bridgers’ Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center projects, and she’s returning the favor by producing his upcoming album. We heard one track from it, “Northsiders,” last year. And now he’s officially announced Beginners and shared its lead single “Lose This Number,” a softly glowing slice of acoustic melancholy with a string arrangement from Bright Eyes’ Nathaniel Walcott.

“I think ‘Lose This Number’ is about someone fixating on the past, wishing they could go back and change things,” Hutson says in a statement. “My friends Zoe and Adam made fake rain, granny’s basement, dragged a mattress onto a rooftop, and vacuumed up thousands of feathers in order to bring their beautiful video for this song to life.”

“We believe in the imagery that Christian’s music already presents, and wanted to create something that allows you to bask deeper in its lyrical and sonic intimacy, instead of distracting you,” add directors Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh. “We opted for something overwhelmingly honest that takes you with Christian through a few dreamy scenarios in life, which often tend to unfold through immeasurably small moments.”

Watch and listen below.

Beginners is out 5/29 via ANTI-.