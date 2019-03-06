Christian Lee Hutson – “Northsiders” (Prod. Phoebe Bridgers)

As Phoebe Bridgers alluded to in our 2018 In Review interview, she is producing an album herself for the very first time — for the Los Angeles-based folk artist Christian Lee Hutson. Apparently her solo work and her two supergroups, Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center, just weren’t enough! Today, we’re hearing the first public offering from that collaboration, “Northsiders.”

Hutson, who co-wrote tracks for both Boygenius and BOCC, delivers conversational vocals atop a gentle bed of acoustic strums on “Northsiders.” Despite that description, this track is no snoozer. Hutson’s vivid, often funny lyricism perks up the ears: “Morrissey apologists/ Amateur psychologists/ Serial monogamists/ We went to different colleges.” It’s also got some pretty poignant moments that are best to just hear for yourself. With “Northsiders,” Hutson is emerging as an intriguingly talented lyricist.

Hutson had this to say of the song: “‘Northsiders’ is sort of a collage of memories I have of several different friends from high school. I think it’s about the friendships you develop that make you feel seen and understood at that time in your life where you feel invisible and misunderstood.”

Hutson is opening for Better Oblivion Community Center on tour this spring. Find the dates below, where you can also hear “Northsiders.”

TOUR DATES:

03/08 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse Saloon

03/10 – San Diego, CA – Music Box (sold out)

03/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom (sold out)

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom (sold out)

03/15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall (sold out)

03/16 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge (sold out)

03/17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox (sold out)

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall (sold out)

03/20 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre * (sold out)

03/21 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown * (sold out)

03/22 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue * (sold out)

03/23 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall * (sold out)

03/24 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall * (sold out)

03/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre * (sold out)

03/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre * (sold out)

03/28 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair * (sold out)

03/29 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom * (sold out)

03/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg * (sold out)

03/31 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre * (sold out)

04/02 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer * (sold out)

04/03 – Washington, DC – Black Cat * (sold out)

04/04 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle * (sold out)

04/05 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle * (sold out)

04/06 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West * (sold out)

04/07 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom * (sold out)

04/09 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s *

04/10 – Dallas, TX – Trees * (sold out)

04/12 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf * (sold out)

04/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom * (sold out)

04/29 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavistia

05/01 – Oslo, Norway – Rockerfeller Music Hall

05/02 – Stockholm, Sweden – Berns

05/03 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

05/05 – Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater

05/06 – Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine

05/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

05/08 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

05/10 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

05/11 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

05/12 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

* – support from Lala Lala

We don’t have a release date for Hutson’s album yet, but we’re certainly looking forward to hearing more.