Julien Temple Directing New Shane MacGowan Documentary

Longtime Pogues frontman and legendary drunk Shane MacGowan continues to draw breath on this earth, which is some kind of miracle. MacGowan is a man with some stories, and some of those stories are about to become a film. Deadline reports that Julien Temple is now working on a documentary about MacGowan’s life, which should be something to see.

Julien Temple has a lot of experience in this kind of thing. Temple got his start directing the Sex Pistols movie The Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Swindle, and he’s made documentaries about the Pistols and Joe Strummer. (He also directed the 1988 sci-fi sex comedy Earth Girls Are Easy.)

The MacGowan doc will include animated versions of drawings from the illustrator Ralph Steadman, the man who famously worked with Hunter S. Thompson. The film is set to conclude with MacGowan’s 60th-birthday party, a big affair that featured luminaries like Nick Cave, Bono, and Sinéad O’Connor. (Deadline says it’s his 50th birthday, but I’m assuming they meant the 60th.) Johnny Depp, who also performed at that birthday party, is producing, which is unfortunate.

Talking to Deadline, Temple says:

It’s not the easiest thing to make a film about Shane MacGowan. The nearest thing I can think of is one of those David Attenborough films. You set the camera traps. You wait and you wait, in the hope that one day the snow leopard will trigger them. Then when you do actually capture the unique force of Shane’s personality, even for a moment onscreen, you realize it was all worthwhile.

No word yet on a title or on when the film will be out, but it will eventually be broadcast in the UK on BBC Four.