Code Orange – “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole”

Last month, Pittsburgh hardcore band Code Orange announced their new album, Underneath — the follow-up to 2017’s Forever — with its title track. Today, they’re back with another new song, “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole,” a fearsome and intense five minutes .

The track’s music video continues with a lot of the same visual motifs from their last one: jerky camerawork, some all-silver figures — one of them gets a chainsaw plunged through them. It also has their drummer/lyricist Jami Morgan stepping out from behind the kit and up to the front.

Watch and listen below.

Underneath is out 3/13 on Roadrunner. Pre-order it here.