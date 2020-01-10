It’s been three years since Code Orange, the adventurous and brooding Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band, released Forever, their last album. Within hardcore, the band was already huge before that album came out. They’ve only gotten bigger since then; they are, for example, the only hardcore band playing this year’s Coachella. The past few years of Code Orange’s history have been fascinating: Collaborating with Injury Reserve and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, reworking the theme music of WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. And now they’ve finally announced the new album that they’ve been teasing for a while. And they’ve dropped the first single, which rules.

Code Orange’s new album Underneath is set to arrive in a couple of months. Drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan produced it with Foo Fighters/Deftones/Mastodon collaborator Nick Raskulinecz, with Will Yip co-producing. The album’s first single is the title track, and it pushes the band’s sound into something even bigger. “Underneath” has skittering drum loops that call back to late-’90s industrial and a huge, vicious, anthemic clean lead vocal from singer/guitarist Reba Myers. (Morgan screams on it, too, but Myers gets the big hook.) There’s a lot of melody but also a heavy, heavy undercurrent. Major Crow-soundtrack vibes on this one.

“Underneath” has a Max Moore-directed video with serious Headbanger’s Ball vibe — the members of the band coming together in some sort of otherworldly insane asylum. It’s a fitting complement to this huge, thundering piece of music. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “(deeperthanbefore)”

02 “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole”

03 “In Fear”

04 “You And You Alone”

05 “Who I Am”

06 “Cold.Metal.Place”

07 “Sulfur Surrounding”

08 “The Easy Way”

09 “Erasure Scan”

10 “Last Ones Left”

11 “Autumn And Carbine”

12 “Back Inside The Glass”

13 “A Sliver”

14 “Underneath”

Underneath is out 3/13 on Roadrunner. Pre-order it here.