Moses Sumney – “Cut Me”

Moses Sumney is releasing an ambitious new double album, græ, this year. The album’s first part comes out sometime later this month, with its second part to follow in May. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “Virile,” “Polly,” and “Me In 20 Years” — and today Sumney is sharing another one, “Cut Me,” which comes from the first part of græ.

It opens with a rubbery guitar line that gradually opens up into warm saxophone, hummed-out melodies, little piano plinks. It’s as intricately constructed as you’d expect from Sumney — the influence of his one-time tourmates Dirty Projectors really jumps out on this one. “A stiffness inside my neck/ Banging my head against the desk,” Sumney sings, his voice silky smooth. “If there’s no pain, is there any progress?/ That’s when I feel most alive/ Endurance is the source of my pride.”

Listen to it below.

græ part one is out in February, and the full album is coming 5/15 via Jagjaguwar.