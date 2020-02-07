Nicki Minaj – “Yikes”

Nicki Minaj has a new promotional single out today, “Yikes.” It’s already been ushered in with enough controversy that you might want to say yikes.

A couple days ago when she teased the song on Instagram, the rapper caught flak for the line “All you bitches Rosa Parks/ Get your ass up.” The executive director of the Rosa And Raymond Parks Institute told TMZ that Parks would have been hurt by the lyric, but Minaj evidently didn’t care and has rolled out the song regardless.

At the same time, Minaj’s feud with her ex Meek Mill escalated in a heated Twitter exchange that saw Minaj accusing Meek Mill of abuse, a claim which he denied.

And amid all that nastiness, here is Minaj’s new song “Yikes”: