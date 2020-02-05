Meek Mill Denies Nicki Minaj’s Abuse Allegations In Heated Twitter Exchange

Once upon a time, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj were one of hip-hop’s great love stories. Now, not so much. The former lovers have been in the news lately for some hostile altercations, including a shouting match when Meek ran into Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty at a clothing store in West Hollywood last month. Today their conflict has exploded via a series of inflammatory social media posts.

Minaj took the first shots of the afternoon. Seemingly in response to Meek liking an Instagram meme that mocked Petty’s wardrobe, she posted a photo of Meek to Twitter with the caption “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen.” After another tweet alluding to the recent confrontation with Meek, she levied some serious allegations in a third post: “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital.” That message finished with a nod to Meek’s reconciliation with Drake following the beef Meek started (also on Twitter) and overwhelmingly lost: “Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.”

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Meek responded to all this immediately with a series of tweets denying the allegations and referencing Minaj’s past support for her brother Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of child rape in 2017

Meek began like so: “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.” He continued, “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

Meek followed all that with two more messages on the same wavelength: “Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me. I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!”

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Minaj then reentered the fray with this response: “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.” Meek signed off shortly thereafter with two more tweets. First, “Go to church leave me alone!” And then: “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit.” Some of the exchange has since been deleted.