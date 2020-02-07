The forthcoming Is It Any Wonder? EP compiles six unreleased tracks from David Bowie’s career, all of which seem to be from the ’90s. So far the weekly drops have given us the live ChangesNowBowie version of “The Man Who Sold The World” plus the trio of “I Can’t Read ’97,” “Stay ’97,” and “Baby Universal ’97.” And now we get one that puts the DnB in David Bowie.

“Nuts,” the latest Is It Any Wonder? track to emerge, is a drum-and-bass burner. Although it verges on instrumental status, Bowie does contribute vocals, with Reeves Gabrels on guitars and Mark Plati playing keyboards and programming. The trio produced it together during the final Earthling sessions in November 1996 at the same time “The Last Thing You Should Do” was written and recorded.

This is the penultimate weekly release. An “extra surprise” is promised with wext week’s final drop. Hear “Nuts” below.

“Nuts” is out now on Parlophone.