The official title of the new album from arena-punk veterans Green Day is Father Of All… But the album’s actual title, the one that we’re apparently supposed to use, is Father Of All Motherfuckers. Apparently, even 26 years after Dookie, Green Day don’t have the sway to put the word “motherfucker” in an album title.

Green Day are getting ready to head out on a massive stadium tour this year with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, and so the bright, clean Father Of All… is an album of songs clearly designed to be played in stadiums. (The actual ticketbuyers in those stadiums will mostly be waiting around to hear “When I Come Around” and “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams,” but never mind.) We’ve already posted the title track, “Ready, Fire, Aim,” and “Oh Yeah!” And today, the whole LP is out.

Also today, Green Day have shared a new video for the previously unreleased, extremely produced Meet Me On The Roof.” The clip, from directors Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer, stars Gaten Matarazzo, Dustin from Stranger Things, as a kid who books Green Day to play on his high-school rooftop and executes a dangerous motorcycle stunt, all to impress a girl. This seems like overkill to me, but it’s been a while since I’ve been in high school. Billie Joe Armstrong pulls double duty, playing both himself and a kindly motorcycle stutman. Below, stream the new Green Day album and watch the video.

Father Of All Motherfuckers — that’s right, motherfuckers; we’re using the “motherfucker” — is out now on Reprise.