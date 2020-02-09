Mandy Moore is set to release her first new album in 11 years next month, Silver Landings. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “Save A Little For Yourself,” “When I Wasn’t Watching,” and “I’d Rather Lose” — and for the last few weeks, Moore has been hosting a weekly residency at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles.

She’s been playing new songs there and bringing out some special guests, and at the final residency show last night she covered the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” with some help from her friends. Her collaborator and husband Taylor Goldsmith took up lead vocal duties with her, and Moore was joined on stage by Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Harrison Whitford, Mike Viola, and more.

Watch video of the performance below.