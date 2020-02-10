Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour With Run The Jewels

Rage Against The Machine have announced a full itinerary of 2020 reunion shows after trickling out a handful of dates over the last few months. The tour is called the “Public Service Announcement” Tour.

As previously announced, the first shows of the tour will take place in America-Mexico border towns, and proceeds from those shows will go toward immigrant rights organizations. Additional charities for other shows will be announced down the line. They’ll also be stopping by Coachella on their extensive run of dates, which starts at the end of March and runs all the way through November.

Run The Jewels will be opening the tour, and a press release says that the performances will coincide with the release of their next album, RTJ4.

Check out the full list of dates below, and more information on tickets can be found on their website.

03/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/28 Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

03/30 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/10 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/17 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/28 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/01 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

05/05 Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/07 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/14 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/19 Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 Dover, DE @ Firefly

07/10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 Québec City, Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

07/23 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

07/27 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/29 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/02 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/04 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/07 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival

08/30 Reading, England @ Reading Festival

09/01 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

09/06 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

09/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

09/10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena