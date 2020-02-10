Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour With Run The Jewels

Rage Against The Machine have announced a full itinerary of 2020 reunion shows after trickling out a handful of dates over the last few months. The tour is called the “Public Service Announcement” Tour.
As previously announced, the first shows of the tour will take place in America-Mexico border towns, and proceeds from those shows will go toward immigrant rights organizations. Additional charities for other shows will be announced down the line. They’ll also be stopping by Coachella on their extensive run of dates, which starts at the end of March and runs all the way through November.
Run The Jewels will be opening the tour, and a press release says that the performances will coincide with the release of their next album, RTJ4.
Check out the full list of dates below, and more information on tickets can be found on their website.
03/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/28 Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
03/30 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/10 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/17 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/21 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/28 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/01 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
05/05 Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/07 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/14 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/19 Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/23 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/19 Dover, DE @ Firefly
07/10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/18 Québec City, Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
07/21 Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
07/23 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
07/27 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/29 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/02 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/04 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/07 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival
08/30 Reading, England @ Reading Festival
09/01 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
09/06 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
09/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
09/10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena