Watch Bonny Light Horseman Perform On CBS This Morning

Last month, the folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman — which is made up of Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell, Fruit Bats leader Eric D. Johnson, and Craig Finn/Josh Ritter/the National collaborator Josh Kaufman — released their debut self-titled album. Yesterday, they appeared on CBS This Morning as part of the show’s Saturday Sessions to perform a few tracks from it.

They did their eponymous “Bonny Light Horseman,” “The Roving,” and “Deep In Love,” all of which they released as advance singles from it. They also did a segment on how they came up with their weird name.

Watch below.