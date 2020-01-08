Bonny Light Horseman – “The Roving”

Across several of Justin Vernon and the Dessner brothers’ 37d03d events, the trio of Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell, Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson, and longtime indie/folk sideman Josh Kaufman struck up a collaboration. As Bonny Light Horseman, the trio is presenting modern spins on traditional folk songs as well as creating new ones with specific reference points in mind. They’ve shared their eponymous debut single, “Deep In Love,” and “Jane Jane” so far, and today they’ve unveiled a fourth track from imminent their self-titled debut.

This latest selection is my favorite of the bunch so far. “The Roving” is a rolling Mitchell-led folk-pop stunner that ingratiates itself from the start and keeps getting better as it builds. Listen below along with “Jane Jane,” which previously escaped our attention.

Bonny Light Horseman is out 1/24 on 37d03d.