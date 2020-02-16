Jameela Jamil Shares Statement About Mark Ronson And “Killer Bees” Incident

Over the last few days, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has come under scrunity for some inconsistencies in her stories about what she has gone through, including her history with bees. Her boyfriend James Blake defended her a couple days ago in a statement, and today Jamil has posted a statement of her own addressing a story she told about a swarm of bees attacking her while she was interviewing Mark Ronson.

In an interview with The Sun in 2015, Jamil said that while she was working for BBC Radio 1, they were attacked by “500 bees.” “It was the most scared I’ve ever been. I didn’t know what it was and then suddenly I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s killer bees! Those are killer bees!’ I just ran, food flew everywhere and I destroyed the whole set. It was terrifying,” she said at the time.

In a clip from an interview with Ronson that’s been circulated over the last couple days, Ronson said he didn’t recall the event and said that “one or two individual bees approached slowly” during the incident.

uh so this jameela jamil stuff is wild huh and I don’t believe it myself but she does love exaggerating and she does love a good bee story eh? here’s mark ronson basically calling her out for lying “one or two individual bees approached slowly” pic.twitter.com/2cA8iKpXro — jade thirlwall stan (@zendayandnight) February 12, 2020

But Jamil disputed that recollection in her statement today. “Firstly, I never made the story up and thankfully producers on the set that day confirms to me over the weekend that it happened,” Jamil wrote. “We only remember it because there was big beautiful banquet that we set out on a balcony that was full of fruits and cakes and sweets to make to make for a pretty setting for mark’s interview.”

“Listen, regarding this stupid speculation as to why I talk about bees so often is simply: I have a fucking stupid history with bees. They always somehow manage to fuck up my day,” she wrote, and later on: “Either way, Mark has told me he didn’t mean to pain me as a liar, he just hadn’t remembered what happened, it had been 5 years, and maybe because he wasn’t there for the whole set up he didn’t realize what a pain in the arse the whole thing had been.”

Ronson retweeted Jamil with: “Spoke to my friend Jameela. We’re good. also bees suck.”