Last year, the R&B star Kehlani started dating the rap star YG. It was, by all accounts, a tumultuous relationship. But it sure looked like they were still together. On Friday — Valentine’s Day — YG released “Konklusions,” a love-song duet that he’d recorded with Kehlani. And now it appears that Kehlani has reacted to all of that with a new song intended to let the world know that they are not, in fact, all good, and that she’s not happy with him for acting like they are.

Kehlani’s new track “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” went up online today. It’s a tenderly pissed-off R&B song, sung from the perspective of someone who can’t believe how much energy she just put into her relationship with some asshole. Kehlani pointedly refuses to mention YG’s name on the song: “I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition/ You played the hero but you really are the villain/ There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings/ You called me crazy, but it was my intuition/ Used me for status and the fame and recognition.” But it’s not like it’s a mystery who she’s talking about.

On the song, Kehlani claims that she helped YG deal with addiction and takes him to task for cheating. There is some very serious pissed-off-ex stuff on here: “Hope you live happily ever after with the bitch/ Fly to France, wine and crackers, honeymoon with the bitch/ I hope you fuck around and have the son you wanted with the bitch.” Kehlani is the sole credited writer on the song; she recorded it with producers Axel Follie and the Rascals. Check it out below.

“Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” is, at least for the moment a YouTube exclusive; it’s not up on the streaming services.