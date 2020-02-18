Back in 2018, Linnea Siggelkow released The Fuzz EP under her moniker Ellis. It was an impressive collection, one that prompted us to name her an Artist To Watch and to rank The Fuzz amongst our favorite EPs of that year. Last month, Siggelkow announced that the first Ellis full-length, Born Again, would be out this April. We’ve already heard its lead single “Fall Apart,” and now Ellis is back with another one.

The new track is called “Embarrassing.” Here’s what Siggelkow had to say about it:

I’ve come to realize that shame can be both good and bad, and the importance of recognizing the difference. I’ve felt it often when I shouldn’t have, when I’ve been made to feel guilty for things that have happened outside of my control, or for feeling ashamed of my body or my femininity or my feelings. But I think it’s important to also recognize that some things shouldn’t be justified, sometimes I act in wrong ways and hurt myself or others around me. I am learning to take responsibility for my actions and to hold myself accountable for the things that I should be embarrassed by, to say sorry, and to be better.

Musically, “Embarrassing” is a hazy meditation, a slow-building collection of grainy guitars and background textures. Siggelkow’s vocals shine through the murk throughout, cutting through it all as she moves from struggling with an image of herself (a series of near-concessions beginning “Maybe you were right…”) to a kind of acceptance as she sings the final refrain, “Some things should be embarrassing.” The song also comes with a video. Watch it below.

Born Again is out 4/3 via Fat Possum.