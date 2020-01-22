Ellis – “Fall Apart”

In late 2018, the Ontario-based musician Linnea Siggelkow released her debut EP as Ellis, The Fuzz. The strength of that EP landed her on our Best New Bands list the following year, and now she’s gearing up to release her first full-length album. It’s called Born Again and it’ll be out at the beginning of April.

Today, she’s sharing the first single from it, “Fall Apart,” a lovely bit of dream-pop about reverting to bad behavior. “”And now you see me on my bad days/ Falling back into my old ways,” she sings in the chorus. “Spinning circles in a black haze/ I didn’t mean to fall apart.”

“This is really just an honest reflection of my struggle with anxiety and how I can’t hide it from the people closest to me. It’s about the feeling the first time someone you admire sees you in your most vulnerable state, about putting in the work to get better but still having moments of weakness,” Siggelkow said in a statement. “My anxiety comes over me like a tidal wave, and it feels like I am spiraling out of control. I am finding better and healthier ways to cope, to talk myself down when I can feel myself starting to fall, but it still happens sometimes even though I wish that it didn’t.”

Watch a video for the new track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pringle Creek”

02 “Born Again”

03 “Shame”

04 “Embarassing”

05 “March 13″

06 “Fall Apart”

07 “Happy”

08 “Into The Trees”

09 “Saturn Returns”

10 “Zhuangzi’s Dream”

TOUR DATES:

03/05 Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

03/17-21 Austin TX @ SXSW

03/24 Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs*

03/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

03/27 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/29 Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

03/30 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

04/02 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill*

04/03 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

04/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

04/05 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe*

04/07 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

04/09 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

04/11 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

04/13 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/24 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

04/25 Montreal, QC @ Ursa

04/26 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

04/28 New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

04/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04/30 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/20 London, UK @ The Lexington

05/27 Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

05/28 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

*supporting Ratboys

Born Again is out 4/3 via Fat Possum.