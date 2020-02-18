Bright Eyes Announce Global Tour

Conor Oberst has been plenty of busy in recent years, but it’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Bright Eyes, the project that made Oberst famous in the first place. That’s about to change. Last month, after a bit of teasing, Bright Eyes announced a full-on revival. They unveiled their first live dates in nine years, and they also said that they’d signed to Dead Oceans, teasing their first new music since the 2011 album The People’s Key. And today, Bright Eyes have announced a full-on global tour, with shows in North America and Europe, as well as one in Japan.

The Japanese show will, in fact, be the first Bright Eyes performance on this new run. This time around, we’re getting the lineup that Oberst was using when we last saw Bright Eyes: Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Walcott. The band has apparently been working on new material since last year, so expect new songs at these shows. Most of the North American shows will feature either Lavender Diamond or Lucy Dacus as openers. You can check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom

5/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

5/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

5/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple #

5/18 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #

5/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic #

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

6/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

6/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff *

6/14 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park *

6/16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks *

6/17 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theater *

6/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

6/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +*

8/14 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

8/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

8/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

8/21 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

8/22 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

8/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

8/25 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

8/27 – Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena

8/28 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

8/29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

9/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

9/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

9/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

9/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

9/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

9/06 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

# with Lavender Diamond

* with Lucy Dacus supports

+ with Japanese Breakfast