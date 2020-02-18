Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour

This year, Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band. They started off 2020 by teasing “some seriously crazy shit” throughout the year, and I guess now one of those crazy shits is here.

Today, the band has announced what they’re calling Van Tour 2020. The band will follow a similar route to their first-ever tour in 1995 when they were driving around the country in a Dodge van. They will not, as far as I can tell, be driving around in an actual van. They’ll be playing arenas this time around, though, but a press release teases that some smaller club shows might be in the works.

At each concert, Dave Grohl will show a sneak preview of his new documentary What Drives Us, which is all about touring in vans, something thousands of bands still do to this day. The doc will feature interviews with members of van tour band veterans such as Black Flag, Dead Kennedys, Metallica, and the Beatles. Grohl previously talked about his documentary while on a podcast last week.

Check out the dates below. On-sale information can be found here.

04/12 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

04/14 Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

04/16 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/18 Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/20 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

05/10 Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

05/12 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

05/18 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

05/20 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre