Watch Billie Eilish Sing “No Time To Die” Live For The First Time With Hans Zimmer & Johnny Marr At The BRIT Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas wrote the theme for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. The song, also called “No Time To Die,” came out last week and features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley and guitar from Johnny Marr. And today, Eilish sang it live for the first time ever at the BRIT Awards, with some help from Finneas and special guests Zimmer and Marr. Watch her performance below.

billie eilish. winner of best international woman artist award. youngest artist to sing a james bond theme. pure talent, kindness and beauty. #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/2mgaagJjyE — grace !! (@LIGHTSBASSETT) February 18, 2020