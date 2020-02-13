Billie Eilish – “No Time To Die”

Billie Eilish has had a busy couple of weeks. She became just the second person ever to sweep all four major awards — Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist — at the Grammys, and she immediately followed that up with performing a cover of the Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the Oscars’ annual In Memoriam segment.

And now she’s adding another achievement to the list by becoming one of the select few to have the honor of writing a James Bond theme song. Eilish shared the news around this time last month, and today she’s sharing the song itself. It’s called “No Time To Die,” the same title as the Bond film it’s accompanying, and she wrote it with her brother and collaborator Finneas. It also features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley and guitar from Johnny Marr.

She will debut the song live at the Brit Awards on 2/18 with special guests Zimmer and Marr.

Listen to it below.

In a new interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Eilish says that she “bombed” her performance at the Oscars: “I was sick for all of the Oscars…. That shit was trash,” going on to say how nervous she was because she was performing in front of movie stars. “I don’t normally get nervous, I don’t get nervous for shows or, like, any sort of performance really, but that shit was terrifying.” Here’s the full interview, in which she also talks about the process behind the Bond theme