Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Wins All Four Major Awards

CREDIT: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Billie Eilish, who turned 18 in December, is now the second person ever to sweep all four major Grammy categories. Earlier in the evening, Eilish won Best New Artist and Song Of The Year. In the final moments of the Grammys telecast, she completed the sweep. Immediately after winning Album Of The Year (which Eilish said should’ve gone to Ariana Grande for thank u, next) she won Record Of The Year, the night’s final award, for her song “Bad Guy.” That time, she made it quick, simply returning to the stage and saying the words, “Thank you.”

The only person who’s ever won all four major general-field categories in one night is Christopher Cross, who took them in 1981. Adele has also won all four General Field categories, but not in one night.

Eilish becomes the youngest artist to win Album Of The Year, beating Taylor Swift who won in 2010 for Fearless. She also won Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Tags: Billie Eilish, Christopher Cross, Grammys