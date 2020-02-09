Oscars 2020: Watch Billie Eilish Cover “Yesterday” For In Memoriam Segment

Billie Eilish was a Grammys darling this year, sweeping all four major awards at music’s biggest award show, so naturally film’s biggest night tapped her to perform at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. She performed during the annual In Memoriam segment with her brother Finneas, covering the Beatles’ “Yesterday.” She previously covered their “I Will” during her Carpool Karaoke segment.

It’s likely that Eilish will be back at the Oscars again next year to perform her James Bond theme song when it’s inevitably nominated, so get used to it.

Watch the performance below.