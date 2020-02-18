Yves Tumor – “Gospel For A New Century”

Yves Tumor jumped into the big leagues with 2018’s Safe In The Hands Of Love, which we named one of the Best Electronic Albums of that year.

Today, the Tennessee-bred pop experimentalist has announced its follow-up, Heaven To A Tortured Mind, which he co-wrote and produced with Justin Raisen. We also get to hear its blown-out and funky lead single “Gospel For A New Century,” which has horn blasts and a catchy chorus: “This ain’t by design, girl/ Take it softer/ You know I’m out my mind, girl/ Don’t make this harder.”

It comes with an eye-catching music video directed by Isamaya Ffrench. “Nobody has ever inspired or moved me like Yves Tumor,” Ffrench said in a statement. “It’s hard to do justice and communicate the devotional feeling of adoration and love I feel for him and what he represents as an artist. In short, he’s the shit and i’m so honoured to have made my directorial debut with him as my muse.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gospel For A New Century”

02 “Medicine Burn”

03 “Identity Trade”

04 “Kerosene!”

05 “Hasdallen Lights”

06 “Romanticist”

07 “Dream Palette”

08 “Super Stars”

09 “Folie Imposée”

10 “Strawberry Privilege”

11 “Asteroid Blues”

12 “A Greater Love”

Heaven To A Tortured Mind is out 4/3 via Warp. Pre-order it here.