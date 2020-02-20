Jackie Lynn – “Shugar Water”

Jackie Lynn is the alter ego and side project of Chicago-based musician Haley Fohr, who also records experimental indie-folk under the name Circuit des Yeux. Jackie Lynn’s 2016 self-titled debut put a glammy outlaw-country spin on its eponymous character’s weirdo-synthpop, and Fohr is continuing Jackie Lynn’s story with the upcoming album Jacqueline.

Each track on Jacqueline, recorded with the members of Bitchin Bajas, documents one day in Jackie Lynn’s fictional life on the run. We’ve aleady heard one song, lead single “Casino Queen.” And now we’re getting the jaunty retro rock ‘n’ roll vibes of “Shugar Water,” which comes with a video directed by Jacob Forman that finds two different actors playing the Jacqueline character.

“‘Shugar Water’ was designed to bring us all together,” says Fohr in a statement. “It is a calling for us all to drink from the same cup and allow ourselves to let go. Let us seek refuge in each other’s arms. Let us get lost on the byway of comfort and celebration. We need each other every day (even if our mind does not remind us of this every day). Do not get lost in your own soul! What if we are, after all, just different versions of the same person?” Listen below.

Jacqueline is out 4/10 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.