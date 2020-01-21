Jackie Lynn – “Casino Queen”

Jackie Lynn is the fictional alter ego and side project of Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr. Her 2016 self-titled debut under the moniker told the story of Jackie’s life on the run, and that story will continue this year with the release of the new album Jacqueline in April.

On Jacqueline , Fohr is backed up by a band consisting of Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, and Dan Quinlivan of Bitchin Bajas. Each track on the LP depicts a day in Jackie Lynn’s solitary life on the road, and today we’re getting our first taste with the off-kilter synth-pop of lead single “Casino Queen” and its Krzys Piotrowski- and Fohr-directed video.

“‘Casino Queen’ showcases a night in the life of Jacqueline,” Fohr explains. “The song and video follow the letting go of an individual’s underdog mentality, realigning it with the winner’s place. What does it take to refocus one’s internal mirror and become a Casino Queen? All in due time shall we each define ourselves prosperous by way of intuition, self belief, nearby shoulders, a bit of luck, and maybe a wig.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Casino Queen”

02 “Shugar Water”

03 “Dream St.”

04 “Short Black Dress”

05 “Lenexa”

06 “Odessa”

07 “Traveler’s Code Of Conduct”

08 “Diamond Glue”

09 “Control”

TOUR DATES:

04/23 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/17 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/18 London, UK @ Moth Club

05/19 Gent, BE @ Vooruit

05/20 Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

05/21 Rotterdam, NL @ Worm

05/22 Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

05/23 Cologne, DE @ Acephale

05/25 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/26 Jena, DE @ Trafo

05/27 Esslingen, DE @ Komma

05/28 Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale

05/29 Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

05/30 Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2

Jacqueline is out 4/10 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.