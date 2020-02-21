Watch James Hetfield Cover Eddie Money At Surprise First Performance Since Rehab

In the fall, Metallica postponed a tour of Australia and New Zealand so that frontman James Hetfield could enter an addiction treatment program. Late last month, Hetfield made his first public appearance since rehab at a Q&A for his Reclaimed Rust exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA. And last night, he returned to the stage with a surprise performance at an Eddie Money tribute concert.

Eddie Money died of esophageal cancer last year, around the same time that Hetfield went to rehab. And last night, a star-studded group of rockers including Sammy Hagar, George Thorogood, John Waite, Mickey Thomas of Starship, Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon, Tommy Tutone, Greg Kihn, and Waddy Wachtel played a Tribute To Eddie Money at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills to benefit the USC Eddie Money Cancer Research Fund.

James Hetfield wasn’t one of the announced guests on the lineup. But he and Money were friends — he posted a tribute of his own on social media in September — and he showed up nonetheless. Hetfield played a cover of Eddie Money’s 1978 hit “Baby Hold On” live on solo acoustic guitar; watch his performance below.