Melkbelly – “Humid Heart”

Band To Watch alumni Melkbelly came roaring back out of Chicago last month with “LCR,” the lead single from a new album called PITH. They’re rolling out another track today, a heavily grooving discordant churn called “Humid Heart.” In a press release, frontwoman Miranda Winters says the song is “about how the grief of losing someone suddenly disorients everyday life,” a sentiment mirrored by music that gradually descends into chaos.

“Humid Heart” arrives with a video directed by Weird Life Films, featuring Winters in red wardrobe and face paint, cutting a striking scarlet silhouette in a laundromat. Weird Life provides this commentary:

For “Humid Heart,” we wanted to let the mood and tone of the song guide our direction, rather than forcing anything too specific into the video. Loosely based upon the notion of going through everyday life with any sort of heightened emotions can weigh someone down, we followed our hearts and that of the song and fell down a rabbit hole. That being said, we have no regrets.

Watch below.

PITH is out 4/3 on Wax Nine/Carpark. Pre-order it here.