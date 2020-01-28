Melkbelly – “LCR”

The deliciously raucous Melkbelly released their debut album, Nothing Valley, back in 2017, and today the Chicago-based Band To Watch alums have announced their sophomore album. It’s called PITH, and it’ll be out in April.

“LCR,” the album’s lead single, exhibits their chaotic finesse — it’s an intricately put-together tower of noise, filled with bleary moments of relief from leader Miranda Winters: “Loaded up and drove out to the softer roads in Michigan,” she sings, a release from the knotted tension of the rest of the track.

“It’s about how having conversations with the dead can scoot you along in life, even when you’re really only hearing one side of the conversation or making up the other half,” Winters said in a statement.

Watch a Qianwen Yu-directed visual for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “THC”

02 “Sickeningly Teeth”

03 “LCR”

04 “Little Bug”

05 “Humid Heart”

06 “Kissing Under Some Bats”

07 “Season Of The Goose”

08 “Mr. Coda”

09 “Stone Your Friends”

10 “Take H20″

11 “Flatness”

TOUR DATES:

04/04 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/22 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/23 Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

04/24 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

04/29 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

04/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/01 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

PITH is out 4/3 via Wax Nine/Carpark Records.