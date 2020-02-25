Alice Bag – “Breadcrumbs”

Legendary West Coast punk Alice Bag released her debut solo album back in 2016 and followed that up in 2018 with Blueprint. This past December, she released a very good Christmas song called “No Gifts For Nazis,” and now she’s back and ready with another full-length, Sister Dynamite, which is out in April.

Today, she’s sharing its lead single, “Breadcrumbs,” which takes the Grimm fairy tale of Hansel and Gretel and turns it into a catchy jingle. “You must believe in happy endings/ Oh, but sometimes in fairy tales the witch prevails,” Bag sings on it, backed up by none other than Allison Wolfe.

“‘Breadcrumbs’ is actually inspired by working with Allison,” Bag said in a press release. “She’s got tons of attitude, and the intonation on that song is totally me imagining Allison singing it.”

The music video for the track features the Los Angeles-based Bob Baker Marionette Theater recreating the fairy tale the song was inspired by as an audience of punks looks on. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/06 Vancouver, BC @ Black Lab

03/07 Seattle, WA @ Queens Of Noise Festival

03/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater #

04/25 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar (Record release!)

05/12 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

05/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

05/14 Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre *

05/16 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

05/21 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

06/18 New York City, NY @ Libera Awards

06/19 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Brewery

06/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

07/12 Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

07/15 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %

07/16 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

07/17 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class %

07/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto Project %

08/05 London, UK @ The Moth

08/06 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/07 Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Fest

08/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount

* = w/ Bikini Kill

% = w/ Bacchae

# = w/ Screaming Females, Generacion Suicida

& = w/ the Tissues, Linda Lindas, and DJ Allison Wolfe

Sister Dynamite is out 4/24 via In The Red Records. Pre-order it here.