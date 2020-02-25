Irreversible Entanglements – “Bread Out Of Stone”

Irreversible Entanglements were behind one of the Best Jazz Albums Of The 2010s with their 2017 self-titled debut, and earlier this month they announced its follow-up, Who Sent You?. At the time, they shared the skittering and fleshed-out “No Más,” and today they’re offering up the album’s closing track, “Bread Out Of Stone,” a contemplative cool-down set around a spiraling bass and pitter-pattering drums that reflects on the tradition and history of the music that they’re making. Check it out below.

<a href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/who-sent-you" target="_blank">Who Sent You? by Irreversible Entanglements</a>

Who Sent You? is out 3/20 via International Anthem/Don Giovanni.