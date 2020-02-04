The free jazz group Irreversible Entanglements, whose 2017 self-titled debut made it onto our list of the Best Jazz Albums Of The 2010s, have just announced a new full-length on the heels on last month’s non-album track “Homeless/Global.” It’s called Who Sent You?

The group — which includes Moor Mother’s Camae Ayewa, saxophonist saxophonist Keir Neuringer, trumpeter Aquiles Navarro, bassist Luke Stewart, and drummer Tcheser Holmes — are sharing its lead single, “No Más,” today alongside a music video directed by Imani Nikyah Dennison. It’s a warm and heady eight minute simmer, Ayewa’s poetics whistling in and out.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Code Noir / Amina”

02 “Who Sent You – Ritual”

03 “No Mas”

04 “Blues Ideology”

05 “Bread Out Of Stone”

Who Sent You? is out 3/20 via International Anthem/Don Giovanni.