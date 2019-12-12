Irreversible Entanglements – “Homeless/Global”

Irreversible Entanglements are a free jazz collective with members based in Philly, DC, and New York. Their self-titled debut album ended up on our list of the best jazz albums of 2017. Today they’re back with their first music since.

The group — which comprises poet/MC Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother), saxophonist Keir Neuringer, trumpeter Aquiles Navarro, bassist Luke Stewart, and drummer Tcheser Holmes — has returned with a mammoth 23-minute track called “Homeless/Global.” In a press release, they explain that it’s the first thing they recorded together upon heading back into the studio:

As with the session for our first album, we began this session by just setting studio levels and hitting that record button. “Homeless/Global” was the first thing we played, no script, no plan. It’s a studio take that reflects what we do live: take the stage without a map, navigate the world in deep, telepathic, contrapuntal communion with each other and the histories we’re tapping into, push into the known and unknown, and arrive at the end together.

The results are seriously compelling and justify the time investment. Listen below.

<a href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/homeless-global" target="_blank">Homeless/Global by Irreversible Entanglements</a>

“Homeless/Global” is out now via International Anthem and Don Giovanni, to be followed by a new Irreversible Entanglements album in 2020.